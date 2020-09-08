Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

House Democrats to investigate Postmaster General DeJoy for alleged campaign finance violations

items.[0].image.alt
2020 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.
Tom Williams/AP
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)
House Democrats to investigate Postmaster General DeJoy for alleged campaign finance violations
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 10:07:21-04

WASHINGTON — House Democrats will investigate whether Postmaster General Louis DeJoy encouraged employees at his business to contribute to Republican candidates and then reimbursed them in the guise of bonuses, a violation of campaign finance laws.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, House Oversight Committee chair, announced the investigation Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports that five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business were urged to write checks and attend fundraisers at his North Carolina mansion. Two former employees said DeJoy would give bigger bonuses to reimburse them.

It’s not illegal to encourage employees to contribute to candidates but it is illegal to reimburse them as a way of avoiding federal campaign contribution limits.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...