Hope Hicks reportedly no longer working at White House

Hope Hicks is reportedly no longer working at the White House.

NBC News reports that her last day was Wednesday, while CNN is reporting her last day was Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the former model planned her departure before last week's U.S. Capitol insurrection.

CNN reported that Hicks' relationship with President Donald Trump had soured after pushing back against his voter fraud claims.

Hicks first joined the Trump organization working in public relations with President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. She then moved to Trump's presidential election campaign early in 2016, CNN reported.

In early 2017, Hicks became White House Communications Director before resigning from that role in 2018.

Last February, Hicks returned to the White House to become an aide to Jared Kushner, The New York Times reported.