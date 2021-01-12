Facebook temporarily blocks Ron Paul for violating 'community standards'

Former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul shared on Twitter Monday that Facebook had temporarily blocked his account for "repeatedly going against our community standards."

"With no explanation other than "repeatedly going against our community standards" @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page," Raul tweeted. "Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past, and nowhere is the offending post identified."

Paul's post included a screenshot of his Facebook page, which had the message informing him of his "limited page functionality."

"The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly "Texas Straight Talk" column, which I have published every week since 1976," Paul added in a follow-up tweet.

Ron's son, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, responded to Facebook blocking his father by tweeting, "Facebook now considers advocating for liberty to be sedition. Where will it end?"

According to Newsweek, the column Ron posted before Facebook blocked him was about tech censorship.