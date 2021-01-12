Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Facebook temporarily blocks Ron Paul for violating 'community standards'

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2012, file photo former Republican presidential candidate Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, speaks at the Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit. Former GOP presidential candidate Paul posted on Twitter Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 that Facebook had temporarily blocked his account for "violating community standards." (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Ron Paul
Posted at 5:16 PM, Jan 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-11 19:16:43-05

Former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul shared on Twitter Monday that Facebook had temporarily blocked his account for "repeatedly going against our community standards."

"With no explanation other than "repeatedly going against our community standards" @Facebook has blocked me from managing my page," Raul tweeted. "Never have we received notice of violating community standards in the past, and nowhere is the offending post identified."

Paul's post included a screenshot of his Facebook page, which had the message informing him of his "limited page functionality."

"The only thing we posted to Facebook today was my weekly "Texas Straight Talk" column, which I have published every week since 1976," Paul added in a follow-up tweet.

Ron's son, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, responded to Facebook blocking his father by tweeting, "Facebook now considers advocating for liberty to be sedition. Where will it end?"

According to Newsweek, the column Ron posted before Facebook blocked him was about tech censorship.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.