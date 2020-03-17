Joe Biden wins Florida and Illinois primaries during 3-state primary

Voters in three states went to the polls on Tuesday for the states' presidential primary. While the Republican primary is largely settled, the Democratic nomination race is starting to tilt toward Joe Biden's favor.

The former vice president is projected to win the primaries on Tuesday in Illinois and Florida.

With 83% of the vote in from Florida, Biden is winning with 61% of the vote, compared to 22% for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Biden is the projected winner in the state.

Biden has now won 17 states.

A total of 441 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday between the states of Arizona, Florida and Illinois.

Last night, Ohio announced it is postponing its presidential primary amid fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Biden entered Tuesday with 898 delegates as Sen. Bernie Sanders trails with 745 delegates. To win the nomination, 1,991 delegates are required.

