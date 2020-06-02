Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Nine states hold primary elections amidst curfews, protests and pandemic

Societal events create historic voting in several states
items.[0].image.alt
Eight states go to polls amidst curfews, protests and pandemic
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 15:28:50-04

Voting is underway in nine states, as well as in the District of Columbia, Tuesday as a pandemic, protesting and even curfews engulf American society.

Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, D.C., New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Rhode Island, and South Dakota head to polls today for primary elections.

Why this primary matters

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have both secured their party's nomination for president, states are also voting on nominees for congressional and state races.

Most notably Rep. Steve King (R-IA), a controversial conservative known by some for racist remarks , could lose his seat he has held for several years.

A test for expanded mail-in voting

States have changed election and voting procedures in response to this pandemic. In Pennsylvania, a key swing state, Democrats and Republicans see today's primary as a "dry run" for November.

Can Democrats and Republicans turn out voters the same way?

“We do feel strongly that it is a dry run for us to figure out some of the pressure points and be able to address them going into November,” Sinceré Harris, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, told the New York Times.

Tuesday's contest is also a test in patience. Many states won't announce results right away as they count an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.

Curfews and voting

In the District of Columbia, voting will happen alongside expected protests and rioting. In D.C., a curfew will go in effect at 7 p.m. However, the mayor has said voters will still be allowed to vote until 8 p.m.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this script incorrectly stated eight states, when nine states are holding primaries today.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

REBOUND Arizona: The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Free webinar on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.