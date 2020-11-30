Doctor says Biden fractured foot while playing with his dog

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs, according to the former vice president's doctor.

Biden's office says he suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon.

A subsequent CT scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot,” according to a statement from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor.

O’Connor says Biden will likely be wearing a walking boot for several weeks as his foot heals.

The Associated Press reports that Biden was injured while playing with Major, one of his two dogs. The future first family has another dog, Champ, and they say they plan to also get bring a cat into the White House.

