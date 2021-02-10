Democrats to open arguments in second Trump impeachment trial today

Arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will get underway Wednesday, a day after Senators upheld the Constitutionality of the trial itself in a 56-44 vote.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers will begin their 16 hours of the allotted time for arguments, which will take place over two days. Proceedings in the impeachment trial will resume at noon ET.

House Democrats impeached Trump on one charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Beginning Wednesday, impeachment managers will argue how Trump’s words and actions — from the run up to the election to the speech he delivered to supporters moments before the riot began — inspired his supporters to storm the Capitol.

Arguments for Trump’s legal team will take place over 16 hours on Friday and Saturday, and Senators will then be given time to ask questions early next week. Following questions from Senators, the Senate will vote on conviction — a vote that is unlikely to reach the two-thirds threshold for conviction.

The trial is expected to wrap up in less than a week’s time.

What happened on Tuesday?

While proceedings in Trump’s second impeachment trial got underway Tuesday, no arguments in the case were held. Instead, managers and lawyers argued over whether Trump’s impeachment was Constitutional.

Six Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the trial — a measure that passed with a simple majority. The most surprising Republican to break ranks was Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who slammed Trump’s legal team as unconvincing.

Several media outlets report that Trump is furious with the performance of his legal team.

Trump’s two lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen have been on the case for just over a week. Several members of Trump’s legal team quit earlier this month after Trump pressured them to use a defense strategy that relied on the false premise that he was the true winner of the 2020 election.

