David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia Senate runoff race

ATLANTA, Ga. — After a hotly contested Senate runoff race in Georgia with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, incumbent Sen. David Perdue conceded to his opponent Friday in a statement.

"Bonnie and I are deeply grateful for the support millions of Georgians have shown us this year and in the six years since we first ran for the United States Senate. Serving our home state has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am very proud of how our team in Georgia and Washington, D.C. fought every day to deliver real results for all eleven million Georgians.



Although we won the general election, we came up just short of Georgia’s 50% rule, and now I want to congratulate the Democratic Party and my opponent for this runoff win. Bonnie and I will continue to pray for our wonderful state and our great country. May God continue to bless Georgia and the United States of America." David Perdue

Ossoff was projected the winner by the Associated Press on Wednesday after leading by about 27,075 votes with 98% of the vote reported.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Republican running in the state's other Senate runnoff, conceded Thursday night to Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock. Loeffler was appointed to the Senate seat last year following the resignation of Johnny Isakson.

By winning both of the state's Senate runoffs, Democrats will now control the Senate. Both parties hold 50 seats in the chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking ties in favor of the Democrats.

The Democrats will also have control of the House and the executive branch, with President-elect Joe Biden set to take office on Jan. 20.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.