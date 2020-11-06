Colorado officer on leave over threatening comments on Facebook; 'now's the true time to be afraid'

A police officer in Colorado is on leave after comments he made on Facebook that allegedly threaten violence in the wake of the presidential election, according to multiple reports .

The police chief in the town of Platteville became aware of the officer’s comments Wednesday afternoon and the officer was immediately placed on leave, according to The Denver Post .

The officer, identified in media reports as Jason Taft, posted the following comments on Facebook on Wednesday:

“If for some reason we lose do we get to be little bitches and beat the hell out of the other party like they did,” Taft wrote in his post, which was still publicly visible Thursday afternoon. “Because they don’t believe in what we do. In fact in case we actually let Biden win. There will be far fewer results than this year because we’ll help them find God. Democrats you were scared of Trump now’s the true time to be afaird. We will do what you have done to our city’s and prevail p.s. please meet me at the battle grounds.”

He followed up with a comment on his original post, saying “I’m ready to leave my job just so I can hurt these people that act like they know what real life is about. They are a bunch of time out in the corner billy people. They have no clue of the true rath thats coming. Dems you thought you made a scene or statement with BLM just wait this it will be fun!”

Taft continued to post Wednesday night, according to the Denver Post , encouraging people who voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden to unfriend him.

Platteville has a population of about 2,700 people, located less than an hour north of Denver.

Taft has been with the department since January 2018.

