Capitol riots: Top counterterrorism officials to testify before Senate committees Wednesday

In a joint hearing between the Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration Tuesday, key officials from federal defense agencies will testify about the events that led to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It’s the second joint hearing of the two committees regarding the riots and comes a day after the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned FBI Director Chris Wray the agency’s concerns about the growing threat of domestic terrorism.

Among those set to testify Tuesday are Jill Sanborn, the FBI’s assistant director for counterterrorism, Robert Salesses, a Department of Defense aide and Melissa Smislova, an aide at the Department of Homeland Security.

Last week, the joint committees questioned top law enforcement officials tasked with protecting the Capitol. At that hearing, the former chief of the Capitol police and the acting chief of the D.C. Metro Police deflected blame for the riots, claiming they did not receive proper intelligence regarding the coordination of the Trump supporters who planned to storm the Capitol.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Chris Wray testified that his agency did promptly warn law enforcement about social media threats that warned of an attack against the Capitol. While he said one of those reports was not sent until 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, Wray said his agency relayed the information to local law enforcement partners within 40 minutes of receiving that information.

Wray also testified during Tuesday’s briefing that the FBI considered the Jan. 6 attack to be “domestic terrorism,” and added that there is no evidence that antifa or other left-wing groups posed as Trump supporters while storming the Capitol.

Wednesday’s joint hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET at the U.S. Capitol.

