Buttigieg confirmed as transportation secretary, a milestone for LGBTQ representation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate voted 86-13 on Tuesday to confirm Pete Buttigieg as Secretary of the Department of Transportation, marking a major milestone for LGBTQ representation.

Buttigieg is the first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet position. And at 39 years old, he is one of the youngest ever.

President Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg for the role after competing against him in the Democratic presidential primary.

Although Buttigieg had a good showing in the first primary state, Iowa, Biden ultimately came away with the nomination. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, endorsed him after he dropped out of the race.

In his new post, Buttigieg will be tasked with advancing Biden’s wide-ranging agenda of rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and combating climate change.

The Associated Press reports Buttigieg has pledged to promote safety and restore consumer trust the nation’s transportation sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

