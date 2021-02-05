Biden to speak Friday about state of economy, his American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks on the state of the economy Friday.

Biden is expected to explain why he believes the American Rescue Plan, his $1.9 trillion relief bill, is needed to help the U.S. make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will also attend the event, which is set to start at 11:45 a.m. EST.

Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote early Friday morning to pass a measure that paves the way for Democrats to pass Biden’s relief package without Republican support.

Biden’s plan is expansive and would address many issues related to the coronavirus crisis.

The bill would allocate money to mount a national vaccination program, attempt to contain COVID-19 and safely reopen schools across the country. Specifically, the White House says the plan would set up community vaccination sites, scale up testing and tracing, invest in treatments, provide paid sick leave, and address health disparities.

It would also provide another round of direct payments to many Americans. The original bill calls for sending $1,400 checks to people making $75,000 a year or below. Though, while negotiating, the Biden administration has discussed lowering the income threshold to $50,000, The Washington Post reports.

The White House says the bill would also support communities struggling in the wake of COVID-19 by providing support for hard-hit small businesses and protecting the jobs of first responders, transit workers and other essential workers.

Click here to learn more about the American Rescue Plan.

Also on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Pskai will hold a briefing at about 12:30 p.m. EST. She'll be joined by Jared Bernstein, a member of Biden's Council of Economic Advisers.

