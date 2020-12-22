Biden poised to nominate low-profile Connecticut official for education secretary, reports say

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate the education commissioner in Connecticut to serve as secretary of the Department of Education, according to multiple reports.

The Washington Post, CNN and Axios report that Miguel Cardona is poised to take over the role that Secretary Betsy DeVos has held since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Cardona has served as his state’s commissioner of education since August 2019. Before that, he served as assistant superintendent for teach and learning in Meriden, according to Connecticut State Colleges and Universities.

The 45-year-old began his career as an elementary school teacher and served as a school principal for 10 years. He also taught for four years as an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut in the Department of Educational Leadership.

Cardona is a low-profile candidate who The Post says has pushed to reopen schools and hasn’t been aligned with any particular side in recent education policy battles. When schools moved to remote learning this year, The Associated Press reports Cardona hurried to deliver more than 100,000 laptops to students across The Constitution State.

Cardona’s parents are from Puerto Rico. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be another diverse member of the administration’s Cabinet, which Biden has promised will be the most diverse in U.S. history.

