Biden, Harris, Trump and Pence all holding Labor Day events

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The 2020 presidential race is entering its final phase.

Monday, President Donald Trump says he will be holding a “Labor Day news conference” at the White House, starting around 1 p.m. ET. The Republican incumbent is expected to speak about the latest jobs numbers and country’s economic recovery.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is set to visit Pennsylvania for a virtual AFL-CIO town hall, and he's collecting a trio of Labor Day endorsements from organized labor.

Running mate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are traveling to Wisconsin, a sign of the state's growing importance.

This will mark Harris’ first trip to the state since accepting the party’s vice-presidential nomination. The New York Times reports that the senator will visit union workers and leaders as well as Black business people and pastors in Milwaukee. The trip will include a round table discussion around 4:50 p.m. ET.

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks over a “stronger American workforce” at the Dairland Power Cooperative in La Crosse. That event is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Labor Day typically marks the unofficial start to the fall campaign as candidates accelerate their activity for the final sprint.

But Monday’s events are playing out this year against the backdrop of a pandemic that has upended campaigning, forcing much of the traditional activity online.

