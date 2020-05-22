Biden: Anyone struggling to pick between him and Trump 'ain’t black'

ATLANTA — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is reacting testily to public calls that he select a black woman as his running mate.

Biden says several African Americans are under consideration but that his decision shouldn’t determine how people vote. He spoke Friday in an online interview with prominent black radio personality Charlamagne Tha God.

“If you’ve got a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

Separately on Friday, Biden used a CNBC interview to condemn a proposal from the Chinese government to crack down on semi-autonomous Hong Kong, and he suggested that Trump isn’t being vocal enough in his opposition.