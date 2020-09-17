Barack Obama's new memoir 'A Promised Land' to be released on Nov. 20

Former President Barack Obama announced Thursday morning that his new book, "A Promised Land," will be released on Nov. 20.

"There's no feeling like finishing a book, and I'm proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody," Obama said in a Tweet Thursday.

According to the book's website, the new release will be the first volume of Obama's presidential memoirs and it will cover his story from a young man to the first Black president.

The book describes "in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil."

The description also said that Obama will reflect on his presidency and bring readers inside the White House.

"'A Promised Land' is extraordinarily intimate and introspective—the story of one man's bet with history, the faith of a community organizer tested on the world stage," the website reads.

In 2018, former First Lady Michelle Obama released her memoir, "Becoming," which became the top-selling book of the year and lead to a nationwide tour and Netflix documentary.

Obama has written three other books — "Dreams from my Father" which came out in 1995, "The Audacity of Hope" in 2006 and a children's book, "Of Thee I Sing" in 2010.

