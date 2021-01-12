Menu

Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over 'combat' remarks

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, called the "Save America Rally." Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to Trump's supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Rudilph Giuliani
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 16:01:31-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member.

The probe comes after Giuliani addressed the crowd Wednesday with a "trial by combat" speech before Trump supporters marched to the Capitol.

"We must address the root cause of this abhorrent incident, the blame for which lies first and foremost with President Donald Trump," said NYSBA's chief communications strategist Susan DeSantis in a news release.

Associated President Scott M. Karson said the group had received "hundreds of complaints in recent months" on his "baseless efforts on behalf of President Trump" that prompted them to begin their investigation.

The association's bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States” shall remain a member.

Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law.

That can only be done by the courts.

According to The New York Times, the association has not disbarred anyone since 1904.

