Bar association seeks Giuliani ban over 'combat' remarks

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over incendiary remarks he made to President Donald Trump’s supporters last week before they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The organization said Monday that it has opened an inquiry into whether Giuliani should remain a member.

The probe comes after Giuliani addressed the crowd Wednesday with a "trial by combat" speech before Trump supporters marched to the Capitol.

"We must address the root cause of this abhorrent incident, the blame for which lies first and foremost with President Donald Trump," said NYSBA's chief communications strategist Susan DeSantis in a news release.

Associated President Scott M. Karson said the group had received "hundreds of complaints in recent months" on his "baseless efforts on behalf of President Trump" that prompted them to begin their investigation.

The association's bylaws state that “no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States” shall remain a member.

Removal from the bar association, a voluntary membership organization dating to 1876, is not the same as being disbarred and banned from practicing law.

That can only be done by the courts.

According to The New York Times, the association has not disbarred anyone since 1904.