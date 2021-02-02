Andrew Yang: New York City mayoral candidate tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral candidate and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democratic candidate for mayor released a statement Tuesday and said he is experiencing mild symptoms and is quarantining in accordance with public health guidelines.

Yang said he tested negative “as recently as this weekend,” but took a COVID-19 rapid test Tuesday and received a positive result.

The former presidential candidate remains in good spirits and will shift his campaign to virtual events.

His team also began the contact tracing process to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with him.

Prior to venturing into politics, Yang worked in the healthcare industry, helped run a test prep company and founded Venture for America, a nonprofit that strives to help young entrepreneurs.

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia on WPIX in New York City.