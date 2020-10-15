Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing to wrap up today

After two days of intense questioning, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a fourth and final day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Barrett will not be in attendance during Thursday's portion of the hearing. Instead, witnesses will speak to Barrett's character before committee members give their closing statements.

The witnesses include apolitical experts from the American Bar Association and the Federal Judiciary, as well as witnesses called by both Democrats and Republicans.

After witness testimony and closing remarks, Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham will call for a vote for Barrett's confirmation to be taken on the Senate floor. That vote will likely take place a week from today, on Oct. 22 — less than two weeks before the 2020 election.

Throughout her two days of questioning, Barrett attempted to mostly avoid sharing her views on hotly-debated judicial topics like abortion and public healthcare. However, President Donald Trump has said in the past that he would only nominate a judge to the court who would work to overrule the Affordable Care Act and abortion protections provided in Roe v. Wade, and Barrett's past opinions make it clear that she fits those qualifications. Graham himself lauded Barrett as an "unabashedly pro-life" and "conservative" woman during Wednesday's hearing.