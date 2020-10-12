Amy Coney Barrett faces first day of hearings in the Supreme Court nomination process

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will face her first test in the Supreme Court nomination process Monday — her first day of hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The first day of Barrett's confirmation hearing will gavel in at 9 a.m. ET, as Republicans race against the clock to complete her confirmation process in the next 22 days before the 2020 general election.

Should she be confirmed, Barrett will be the sixth judge appointed by a Republican president on the nine-person court, marking a rightward shift that could have far-reaching implications on issues like voting rights, LGBTQ rights and abortion for years to come.

At this point, Republican Senators have the votes to confirm Barrett. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has said he expects the process to be finished in the next two weeks — about seven days ahead of election day.

Monday's hearing will take place in-person, though some lawmakers are expected to join remotely. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, both announced earlier this month that they had contracted COVID-19.

Both were in attendance at Barrett's nomination ceremony at the White House on Sept. 26. Since that date, several top government officials who were in attendance — including President Donald Trump — have contracted COVID-19.

Barrett's confirmation process is sure to be fraught with political controversy, given that Republicans successfully blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland for over half a year ahead of the 2016 presidential election, claiming that voters should have a say in the confirmation process.

Monday's hearings will mostly consist of opening statements from the 22 members, after which Barrett will give an opening statement of her own. Following Barrett's opening statements, the committee will adjourn for the evening, with questioning from members expected to begin on Tuesday.

In her opening statement, which was obtained and published by several media outlets, Barrett is expected to pay tribute to the late Justice Antonin Scalia — a conservative icon for whom Barrett worked for as a clerk early in her career.

Her opening statement will also offer condolences to the justice whose seat she hopes to fill, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg's seat, but no one will ever take her place," Barrett will say. "I will be forever grateful for the path she marked and the life she led."

According to CNN, each of the 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will have 10 minutes to deliver their own opening statements ahead of Barrett's remarks. Democrats on the committee are sure to take whatever action they can to slow the process, and Graham will likely face plenty of criticism from members of the minority party.