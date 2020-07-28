AG William Barr to forcibly defend his independence from Trump in House committee hearing

Attorney General William Barr will use his opening statements during a Tuesday Congressional hearing to blast an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia as "bogus" and assert that he acts independently of President Donald Trump and his administration, according to CNN and The Associated Press.

Barr will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday in a much-anticipated hearing. It will be Barr's first hearing before the committee in his current stint as AG — he chose not to attend a hearing before the committee last year, and a hearing in March was delayed.

Tuesday's hearing is part of a series of hearings in which Democrats on the committee are holding to investigate what they say has become a politicized department. Democrats are expected to press Barr on his handling of the Mueller report and the Department's intervention in legal cases against two Trump allies: Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

In Stone's case, the Department of Justice backtracked on an initial sentencing recommendation of between seven and nine years in prison for lying to Congress. The department later recommended a lesser sentence, prompting all DOJ lawyers assigned to Stone's case to resign. Trump later commuted Stone's sentence.

In the Flynn case, the Department of Justice dropped charges against Trump's national security adviser for lying to the FBI earlier this year — three years after Flynn pleaded guilty to the charges and then later tried to withdraw his plea.

Also, on Tuesday, Barr is expected to address ongoing protests across the country and the Trump administration's use of federal agents to restore peace. According to The Associated Press and CNN, Barr is expected to tell Congress that "anarchists" and "violent rioters" have "hijacked" peaceful movements following the death of George Floyd.

Barr is also expected to call Floyd's death "horrible" and will add that the incident "understandably jarred the whole country and forced us to reflect on longstanding issues in our nation.

In early June, Barr was among a group of Trump administration officials who appeared in a photo in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington with the president — a photo that required the forceful dispersal of thousands of peaceful protesters at Lafayette Park near the White House.