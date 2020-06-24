AG Bill Barr will appear before House Judiciary Committee in July, Department of Justice says

Attorney General Bill Barr has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28, according to a statement from Kerri Kupec, the Director of Communications at Justice Department.

The House Judiciary Committee has been conducting oversight hearings regarding potential political interference from Trump administration officials in certain cases connected to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Several media outlets reported this week that Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, had been considering issuing a subpoena to Barr to force his testimony.

House Democrats on the Judiciary Committee claim that Barr has intervened on President Donald Trump's behalf in numerous instances since he replaced Jeff Sessions as AG in February 2019.

Over the weekend, Barr announced that Geoffrey Berman — who had been investigating Trump's financials in is role as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — had resigned. Berman quickly refuted the claim, saying he had learned of his "resignation" in the media. Barr later announced that he had fired Berman, and Berman only agreed to step aside when he was assured that his hand-pick successor could continue investigating unimpeded for the time being.