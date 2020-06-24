Menu

2 Trump-backed Republicans lost primary races on Tuesday

Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this March 27, 2020 file photo Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington. He drew the president's wrath for seeking to slow congressional approval of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus-relief package, and now Massie is doubling down on the tactic and raking in campaign cash for his reelection bid. Massie's campaign said Monday, March 30, 2020 it had raised more than $110,000 over a three-day period when the Kentucky Republican was in the spotlight for his failed attempt to force a roll call vote on the relief on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jun 24, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky.

In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett.

In Kentucky, Rep. Thomas Massie easily defeated his Republican challenger, Todd McMurtry. In March, when Massie held up the passage of a coronavirus stimulus bill by signaling he was a "no" on a key procedural vote, Trump called him a "grandstander" and called for his removal from the party.

Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York face days of delay as officials count mail-in ballots.

One of Tuesday's top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath's fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. She faced a challenge from underdog progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York, who is seeking a primary win over another progressive candidate, Jamaal Bowman. Engel is seeking a 17th House term.

