2 Trump-backed Republicans lost primary races on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky.

In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett.

In Kentucky, Rep. Thomas Massie easily defeated his Republican challenger, Todd McMurtry. In March, when Massie held up the passage of a coronavirus stimulus bill by signaling he was a "no" on a key procedural vote, Trump called him a "grandstander" and called for his removal from the party.

Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York face days of delay as officials count mail-in ballots.

One of Tuesday's top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath's fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. She faced a challenge from underdog progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York, who is seeking a primary win over another progressive candidate, Jamaal Bowman. Engel is seeking a 17th House term.