MCSO recovers body of missing father at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ - Maricopa County Sheriff's Office divers have recovered the body of a man who went missing Monday afternoon near a cove at Lake Pleasant.

Sgt. Bryan Vanegas said crews located the body of 54-year-old Fernando Vargas just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the drowning, Vanegas said.

According to MCSO officials, Vargas and his 32-year-old daughter were swimming in a cove south of Scorpion Bay at Lake Pleasant when suddenly the man went underwater while attempting to cross the bay.

His daughter tried holding him up but was unsuccessful. People nearby tried to help and were able to pull the woman out, according to officials.

Dive teams searched sections of the lake for several hours before calling off the search once night fell.

Vargas' daughter was treated by fire crews at the scene Monday night and did not require transport to the hospital.