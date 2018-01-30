Maricopa Police: Woman found dead in home, homicide investigation underway

MARICOPA, Ariz. - Maricopa Police officers are investigating the death of a woman found on her kitchen floor Sunday night.

Police responded to the home near Smith Enke and Porter roads in Maricopa around 7:45 p.m. to a call of unknown trouble.

When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased in the kitchen of the residence surrounded by blood. The caller, her husband, also informed police that their 2016 blue Honda CRV was missing.

Officials say the woman had apparent signs of trauma. Detectives have classified the case as a homicide investigation. Maricopa police do not believe this is a random act of violence.

Several people have been interviewed regarding the case, and officers say they have a person of interest.

23-year-old Marcos Jerell Martinez is wanted for questioning and is described as 5'11 with a medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police advise that if anyone sees Martinez to not approach him and to contact the Maricopa Police Department or call 911.