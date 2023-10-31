Marana Unified schools grade results released by state

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Education just released its letter grades for Arizona schools.
We're breaking down the latest letter grades for the Marana Unified School District.
The formula determining the letter grade is based on proficiency in subjects, graduation rates and attendance.
A-rated Schools
- Coyote Trail Elementary (CTE school profile [maranausd.org])
- DeGrazia Elementary (DE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 (DMK8 school profile [maranausd.org])
- Ironwood Elementary (IE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary (RRE school profile [maranausd.org])
B-rated schools
- Butterfield Elementary (BE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Estes Elementary (EE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Gladden Farms Elementary (GFE school profile [maranausd.org])
- MCAT High (MCAT school profile [maranausd.org])
- Marana High (MHS school profile [maranausd.org])
- Mountain View High (MVHS school profile [maranausd.org])
- Picture Rocks Elementary (PRE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Quail Run Elementary (QRE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Roadrunner Elementary (RE school profile [maranausd.org])
- Tortolita Middle (TMS school profile [maranausd.org])
- Twin Peaks K-8 (TPK8 school profile [maranausd.org])
C-rated schools
- Marana Middle (MMS school profile [maranausd.org])
In a press release, MUSD Superintendent Dr. Dan Streeter said, "I am proud of the work happening in Marana schools. While we will continue to use data to evaluate and refine daily practices, the State Letter Grades report indicates that our school leaders and teachers are focused on the right work that promote student success and achievement.”
——-
