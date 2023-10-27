Marana Town Council passes new regulations for pet dealers

The Town of Marana recently passed an ordinance to regulate pet stores by establishing requirements and authorizing enforcement. The ordinance was passed unanimously.

The statue requires pet dealers to have a dog or cat examined by a licensed veterinarian before being placed for sale. If the dog or cat is afflicted with a contagious disease, it either will be returned to the source or kept by the pet dealer and caged away from healthy animals. Pet dealers also must give purchasers a written statement regarding the animal that would include the birth date and shot records.

These regulations come on the heels of several community members asking the town council for more regulations.

For a look at the new ordinance click here.

