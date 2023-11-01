Marana Police using money to crack down on DUIs

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana's Police Department just secured over $114,871 for new equipment and more overtime for its officers.

The department says it plans on using the overtime to crack down on DUI enforcement. MPD says it also plans to purchase a speed trailer and other equipment that can be used to prevent aggressive driving and speeding.

"It makes me feel like I'm able to get more officers on the street to ensure that the town is safer and all the drivers driving through the town are safer," Marana Police Officer Brian Neuman said. "So it makes me very grateful to the governor's office to allow us to put more officers out on the street.

The funding takes effect in 2024.