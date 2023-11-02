Marana Police Sergeant retires after 21 years of service

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police Sergeant Adam Lawson is retiring after 21 years of service with the department. He's also being recognized by the town.

Marana Mayor Ed Honea issued a proclamation for the Sgt. and his many years of service to Marana.

Sgt. Lawson has received numerous awards including Chief's Citation of Excellence Award, Lifesaving Award and the David's Hope Award and the Sons of the American Revolution Officer of the Year Award.

In a press release from Marana, it says Lawson is looking forward to enjoying his time with family and traveling. He also was named Cordinator for Threat Assessment and Management at the University of Arizona.

His last day on duty with Marana Police was October 31st.

