Huge recreation center being built next to Marana Schools

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is breaking ground on a $40 million community and aquatic center. This building is within walking distance of the Marana Municipal Complex, Estes Elementary School and Gladden Farms Elementary School.

Town officials describe the two-level center as having:



Basketball court

Volleyball court

Pickleball court

25-yard competition pool

The entire property is 15 acres.

"This recreation center brings us all together no matter what our age," Mayor Ed Honea said. "From small infants...We're going to have an infant center in this community center...To seniors that could come in and walk in the safety of a building summer or winter. "

This projected should finish before spring of 2025.