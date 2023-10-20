Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsMarana News

Actions

Huge recreation center being built next to Marana Schools

Groundbreaking ceremony for rec center in Marana
KGUN 9
Groundbreaking ceremony for rec center in Marana
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 18:24:50-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is breaking ground on a $40 million community and aquatic center. This building is within walking distance of the Marana Municipal Complex, Estes Elementary School and Gladden Farms Elementary School.

Town officials describe the two-level center as having:

  • Basketball court
  • Volleyball court
  • Pickleball court
  • 25-yard competition pool

The entire property is 15 acres.

"This recreation center brings us all together no matter what our age," Mayor Ed Honea said. "From small infants...We're going to have an infant center in this community center...To seniors that could come in and walk in the safety of a building summer or winter. "

This projected should finish before spring of 2025.

——-
Denelle Veselik is an anchor and investigative reporter for KGUN 9. It's been her dream to tell your stories for the past decade. She is extremely curious and wants to continue to use her storytelling for the greater good. Share your story ideas and important issues with Denelle by emailing denelle.veselik@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Inspired Journalism

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce

KGUN 9 News Navigator
Team Near You

Team Near You