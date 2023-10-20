Watch Now
Community Food Bank expanding its services in Picture Rocks, Avra Valley

Megan Meier
Posted at 11:34 AM, Oct 20, 2023
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is expanding its services to Picture Rocks and Avra Valley this November.

The food bank will begin sending food to Picture Rocks Park, 5615 N. Sanders Road, starting Nov. 8, according to a news release. Those services will continue every second Wednesday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A second distribution will be held 1 p.m.-4 p.m. every third Wednesday starting Nov. 15, at the Avra Valley Fire District Station 191, 15790 W. Silverbell Road.

Anyone can get food from these distribution points, if they need it. A photo ID is required.

The food bank added these two distribution points after research showed demand in these areas, the news release said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can email volunteer@communityfoodbank.org, the news release said.

