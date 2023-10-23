Coffee van takes Marana on the road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small business owner is taking his pride of Marana on the road.

Al Gusto Coffee Company, a small coffee van, is usually parked out front of the Family Dollar, 6641 N. Sandario Rd.

Now, the business has a new look and a way to show off the town wherever it's parked.

Aldo Boccaccio loves the scenery in Marana just as much as he loves coffee. So, when the pandemic hit, he thought, 'Why not have a bit of both?'

"Marana is the town that opened their arms to our business to our family, when we moved here back in 2017," Boccacio recalled. "And we wanted to give back. And we've been doing it since we began our business."

Once a business that started in a trailer, to now a van decorated with Marana-inspired art.

"With this van, we wanted to represent Marana everywhere we go. So, right now, we're doing events all the way down to Sierra Vista, Nogales and as far as up as Phoenix, and Scottsdale," Boccacio said. "So, we look forward to expanding more and, hopefully, with our family can represent Marana."

He says local artist Abby Narter created the art.

"I put out a call, you know, through our social media for a month; the month of June for local artists to submit," Boccacio explained. "You know, their artwork, and we told them what our project was and our vision. And we picked this one."

The artist showcased Marana's great peaks and mountains surrounding the town.

"Well, again, you know, Marana captured me because of the scenery," Boccacio added. "And I admire and I enjoy the mornings that Marana gives us with all these great peaks and mountains surrounding us."

For more information on Al Gusto's Coffee Company, please visit its website.