Man seen making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland

abc15.com staff
11:40 AM, Jun 12, 2018
10:40 AM, Jun 16, 2018

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was seen acting suspiciously with children in two separate incidents at Golfland Sunsplash.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was seen acting suspiciously with children in Mesa.

Mesa police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MESA, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was seen acting suspiciously with children in two separate incidents at Golfland Sunsplash.

Mesa police said the man lured children to a secluded area within the park and was seen wearing a similar outfit to park employees. The first incident police received a report about happened on June 8. On Friday, Mesa police said they were alerted to a second incident that had happened on May 19.

Police say while they do not have any charges on this subject, it is an active investigation and a high priority to get the man identified.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

Golfland is located at Country Club Drive and US 60. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top