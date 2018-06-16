Man seen making suspicious contact with kids at Golfland

MESA, AZ - Police are asking for the public's help to locate a man who was seen acting suspiciously with children in two separate incidents at Golfland Sunsplash.

Mesa police said the man lured children to a secluded area within the park and was seen wearing a similar outfit to park employees. The first incident police received a report about happened on June 8. On Friday, Mesa police said they were alerted to a second incident that had happened on May 19.

Police say while they do not have any charges on this subject, it is an active investigation and a high priority to get the man identified.

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

Golfland is located at Country Club Drive and US 60.