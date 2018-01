SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Fire Department says a man is in serious condition after being hit by a golf cart.

Firefighters say the man was pinned under the cart and dragged for about 30 feet at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The incident happened Tuesday around 5 p.m.

The patient was treated for injuries to his abdomen and back and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear if impairment played a factor in the incident.