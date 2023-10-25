Attic fire leads to evacuation of Northside senior living facility

Residents with mobility issues had to be carried from the upper floors of a Midtown senior living facility after a fire in the attic space disabled the elevators.

Tucson Fire crews were dispatched to the facility in the 1500 block of East River Road at 9:35 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from an attic space, according to a social media post from TFD.

The fire was under control by 9:53 a.m. No residents were injured. A maintenance worker was transported from the scene with a medical issue unrelated to the fire, the post said.

Several residents were carried from the facility. The sprinkler system prevented the fire from spreading, but the water caused significant damage to more than a dozen units, the post said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

