ZonaZoo alum remembers the energy coach Olson brought to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Wildcats men's basketball coach, Lute Olson did not just bring home a championship win, the legendary coach brought University of Arizona students together.

Brian Goldstein graduated in 2018 and while at UArizona, he led the student section. The position gave him opportunities to meet Coach Olson.

“It made him seem larger than life, you know, he's forever enshrined here,” is how Goldstein felt when he was able to see Olson's statue unveiling in 2018.

Goldstein was able to interact with Olson while hosting the school's pep rallies known as Bear Down Fridays.

"The last one, I vividly remember he was there," explained Goldstein. “We asked him for a picture and he was like absolutely and we got a group picture with I want to say 20 or so people all standing with him. He's dead center and everyone's around him."

The energy Olson brought to Arizona coaching will last for generations to come.

“Being in McKale, you see the Megatron you know it shows the countdown of our accolades and everything. Then when it gets to number one you know he flashes his ring. That enshrines, that ingrains the winning mentality here," he explained.