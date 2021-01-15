Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

'Zombie subdivisions' coming back to life in Casa Grande

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Housing construction is on the rebound in Casa Grande, a south-central Arizona city where the industry virtually shut down during the Great Recession.
casa grande generic.JPG
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 09:37:43-05

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — So-called Zombie subdivisions left behind when the Great Recession collapsed the homebuilding industry in Casa Grande are coming back to life.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the partially built neighborhoods launched from 2005 to 2007 were left incomplete, some with water and sewer lines and even paved streets. But Planning and Development Director Paul Tice says builders have been snapping up the zombie subdivisions now that housing is booming again in the city along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Tice said there were only about two builders active in Casa Grande two or three years ago but now there are 17.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.