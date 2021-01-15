'Zombie subdivisions' coming back to life in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — So-called Zombie subdivisions left behind when the Great Recession collapsed the homebuilding industry in Casa Grande are coming back to life.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that the partially built neighborhoods launched from 2005 to 2007 were left incomplete, some with water and sewer lines and even paved streets. But Planning and Development Director Paul Tice says builders have been snapping up the zombie subdivisions now that housing is booming again in the city along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

Tice said there were only about two builders active in Casa Grande two or three years ago but now there are 17.

