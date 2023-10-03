Zanes Law has $100,000 for local charities to celebrate 20 years in Tucson

How does an injury law firm celebrate 20 years in Tucson?

If you are husband-and-wife team Doug and Caludia Zanes of Zanes Law Injury Lawyers, you donate money to charity…lots of money.

To celebrate two decades in the Old Pueblo, the Zanes are giving $100,000 away in $5,000 increments to 20 different charities in the Tucson area in an effort they are calling the Charitable Giving Initiative.

“(We) wanted to give back to the community that built us,” Claudia Zanes said. “We can think of no better way to do that than through this Charitable Giving Initiative.”

The selection process for the chosen charities began on Sept. 12 and ends on Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Interested nonprofits should apply through the website.