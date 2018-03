TUCSON, Ariz. - The YWCA House of Neighborly Services is offering free vaccinations and microchips for cats and dogs this Saturday.

This event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The YWCA House is located at 243 W. 33rd Street.

This clinic is a first come, first serve event.

Tucson Ward 5 has supported these clinics for the past three years. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have received services in this time period.