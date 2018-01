YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Yuma police say a woman who was shot last month has succumbed to her injuries.

Authorities say it was confirmed Wednesday that 23-year-old Keishawna Precious Rattler died.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunfire on Dec. 20 shortly after 5 a.m.

They found Rattler with a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.