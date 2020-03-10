Yuma Sector BP agents rescue 16 individuals locked in work truck near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. — Yuma Station Border Patrol agents rescued 16 Mexican nationals and arrested a U.S citizen in an attempted human smuggling attempt Monday.

The Yuma Station was alerted that a work truck with a camper was seen loading a group of people, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

BP agents found the vehicle and stopped it east of Avenue 4E in Yuma.

While searching the vehicle agents found the 16 individuals locked in the back of the vehicle and the group was unable to open the latches to exit the truck, CBP says.

The driver a 57-year-old California man was arrested on suspicion of human smuggling and the 16 individuals were arrested for immigration violations, according to CBP.