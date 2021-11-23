Watch
Yuma official resigns after agreeing to guilty plea in crash

Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 14:23:28-05

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Yuma’s city administrator has resigned after agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor in a crash originally charged as a hit-and-run.

City Administrator Philip Rodriguez on Monday submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22. The resignation was announced after a closed-door City Council meeting following Rodriguez's appearance in court earlier Monday.

The Yuma Sun reports that Rodriguez declined to comment after the meeting but that his resignation followed a June 3 crash that didn’t involve city vehicles but occurred during city business hours. A judge took Rodriguez's plea agreement under advisement after expressing concern that it didn't include restitution to the other driver.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

