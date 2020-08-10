Yuma officer resigns over Facebook remarks on Trolls doll

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — An officer with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has resigned following inappropriate comments on social media about a Trolls doll that was pulled off shelves.

Yuma County sheriff’s officials says the suspended employee resigned Monday as an administrative review got underway. The office did not name the employee in its announcement. But KYMA-TV in Yuma identified the staff member as Lt. Scott Bjornstad, who had only been promoted last month.

The TV station over the weekend posted screenshots from Bjornstad’s Facebook page. The images showed Bjornstad had shared an article about toymaker Hasbro recalling a Trolls doll. Bjornstad and someone else exchanged inappropriate comments about the doll.

