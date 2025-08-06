Tucson youth pastor arrested for alleged luring of minor for sexual exploitation

The Oro Valley Police Department arrested a 25-year-old youth pastor Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

The suspect, identified as Jose Fierro, was a maintenance worker at the Golf Villas at Oro Valley, and a youth pastor at Revival Youth Tucson.

OVPD said Fierro went by the nickname "Bebecito Fierro" on social media.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, Oro Valley Police are asking the public to reach out if they have any information on Fierro or incidents involving him.

Anyone with information can call, 1-520-229-4900.

