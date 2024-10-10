Young man dies near Bisbee after crossing U.S.-Mexico border, CCSO says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A young man was found unresponsive and ultimately pronounced deceased after being found near Bisbee after crossing the U.S.-Mexico, the Cochise County Sheriff's office announced on Thursday.

On Tuesday, October 8 at approximately 4:43 p.m., the CCSO received a call regarding an unresponsive individual off west Highway 92 near Bisbee, close to milepost 346.

Deputies responded to the scene and found U.S. Border Patrol agents already present, performing CPR on a male subject located about a quarter mile from the highway.

According to CCSO, Border Patrol agents transported the individual to Bisbee Fire Department medical personnel, who continued life-saving efforts. Despite their attempts, the man was ultimately pronounced deceased on site.

Identification found in the man's clothing revealed he was a 21-year-old from Tlalpan, Mexico City, Mexico.

A second individual at the scene informed deputies that he had been traveling with the deceased, and the two had crossed the international border earlier that day.

The second person reported that neither had eaten since Monday and had only three liters of water between them, leading up to the moment when the man collapsed.

The deceased individual was transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The second individual was handed over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

CCSO confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.