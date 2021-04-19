Young community members look to work with the Tucson Police Department to cultivate change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On April 28th, the Goodwill Rec Youth Center will be hosting a youth chat with the Tucson Police Department. This is the second time they are coming together to talk about ways to improve community relations between police and the young people of Tucson.

"It has to be a partnership," Kevin Hall of the Tucson Police Department said. "Together, I think there is a potential for some real change."

During the first chat they spoke about some of the disparities seen here in Tucson and beyond.

"Let's face it there are disparities in arrest rates, there are disparities in incarceration rates, disparities in traffic stops," Hall said. "That's across the country not just here in Tucson."

Alex Smith, a member of the Goodwill Rec Center, was at the first chat.

"It's been slow but at the same time that's how good things happen," Smith said. He thinks this is a way to get things going in the right direction.

Anyone who is 14 to 24 years old is invited to attend. You can sign up here.