'Young child' shot in Southeast part of Tucson, TPD confirms

Maria Staubs/KGUN
"Young child" shot in Tucson, TPD says.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has confirmed they are investigating a shooting in the 9000 block of E. 29th Street.

According to TPD, officers responded to the scene and found a young child suffering from gunshot trauma.

The child was transported to a local hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, TPD said.

Officials report that there are no suspects in this case, and all involved parties are accounted for.

"The investigation is the early stages and additional details are limited," TPD said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates as more information becomes available.

