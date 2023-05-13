You can help the FBI find stolen art

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Art theft is common, making it unfortunately easy to buy stolen art — and you may not even know it.

Thousands of pieces of art have been stolen, but keeping track of it all gets complicated.

But that's exactly what the FBI has been trying to do since 1979, when agents established the National Stolen Art File — voluntary system of reporting suspected stolen art.

That system has helped identify over 8,000 pieces of art. And you can contribute to it, using the FBI's mobile app that launched in April 2023.

The app is a good way to make sure you're not buying — or selling — stolen art.