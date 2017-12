TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -

Arizona’s opioid epidemic grabbed headlines in 2017 and current trends indicate the problem will continue to do so in 2018.

In June, Governor Doug Ducey issued and executive order requiring agencies participate in real time reporting of opioid overdoses.

Since then, the state has compiled and published statistics reflecting six month’s worth of data and it has published an Opioid Action Plan for the state with the goal of reducing opioid overdose deaths by 25 percent by 2022.