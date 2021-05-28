Wyatt Earp Days returns to Tombstone for Memorial Day Weekend

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Wyatt Earp Days is eagerly anticipated by fans who have been starved for entertainment.

The 40th Annual celebration is happening May 29-30 in Tombstone, AZ and will feature such favorites as the Arizona Gunfighters, a touring historical drama of the old west, shooting it out twice a day on historic Allen Street.

Many who attend will be dressed in 1880's old west garb, strolling the streets and taking in the sites, giving visitors a feeling of having stepped back in time.

Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier, presented by Tombstone Forward Association will take place from 7:00 - 9:00 on Saturday. Tickets are $15.00 each. Doors open at 6:00 and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Bruce at 520-226-5024.

Tombstone's businesses, saloons, and restaurants are open for business and looking forward to serving patrons and plenty of other excitement is planned, such as daily raffles, a cornhole shootout, and more.

Barry Corbin was scheduled to attend, but had to cancel.

For more information visit facebook.com/wyattearpdays.